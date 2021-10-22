Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

Trulite has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81.

Trulite Company Profile

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

