Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.
Trulite has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81.
Trulite Company Profile
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trulite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.