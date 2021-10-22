Truist Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $75.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $16.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.32. 1,240,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

