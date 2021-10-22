Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Insider Clarke R. Starnes III Sells 37,565 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.8% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.