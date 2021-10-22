Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Insider Clarke R. Starnes III Sells 37,565 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.8% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.