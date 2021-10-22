Truist Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $54.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

