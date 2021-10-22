Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.51.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $112.65.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

