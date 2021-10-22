TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,556 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 75,076 shares during the quarter. TripAdvisor accounts for about 2.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of TripAdvisor worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,223 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TRIP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.98. 19,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

