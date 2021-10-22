TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $678.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransDigm enjoys significant growth opportunities in the defense space on account of the expansionary budgetary policy adopted by the U.S. administration as well as other developing nations in past couple of years. The company currently boasts a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. The stock’s current ratio of 4.11 reveals its strong ability to meet debt obligations. However, its commercial OEM sales declined 2.3% year over year during the fiscal third quarter. Unfavorable forecasts made by the International Air Transport Association about revenue passenger kilometers make us skeptic about the stock’s future performance. A comparative analysis of its historical P/E ratio reflects a gloomy picture that might be a cause for concern. In a year’s time, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $684.56.

NYSE TDG opened at $650.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $618.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

