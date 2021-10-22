Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.10.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

