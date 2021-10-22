Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TPDKY remained flat at $$5.16 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $5.16.
About Topdanmark A/S
