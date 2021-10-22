Tolar Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Tolar coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $1.41 million and $26,580.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00046983 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103252 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00199142 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010614 BTC.
Tolar Profile
TOL
is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io
. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET
and its Facebook page is accessible here
.
According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “
Buying and Selling Tolar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.
Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $26,580.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00046983 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103252 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00199142 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010614 BTC.
Tolar Coin Profile
Tolar
is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io
. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET
and its Facebook page is accessible here
.
According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “
Buying and Selling Tolar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.