Tolar Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Tolar coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $1.41 million and $26,580.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00199142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Tolar Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

