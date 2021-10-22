Tokocrypto (TKO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $316.67 million and $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.69 or 0.99878638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.74 or 0.06494805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022332 BTC.

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

