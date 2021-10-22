Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

