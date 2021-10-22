Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 75 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $424.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $426.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

