Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,078 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $347.12 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $350.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.