Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

