Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $439,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 133.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,786 shares of company stock worth $2,683,750. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $251.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $251.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

