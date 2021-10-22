Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 744,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

MMP stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.