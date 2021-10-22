Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,185 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,782,000 after buying an additional 206,281 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,746,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,768,000 after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

