Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of TPHD opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.