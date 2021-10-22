Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $928,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Invesco makes up approximately 0.3% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Invesco by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,022 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

