Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $347,000 Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

