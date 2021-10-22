Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Repro Med Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 132,656 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,985. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

