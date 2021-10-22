Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 132.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 207,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ChromaDex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 67.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 2,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,066. The stock has a market cap of $433.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

