Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $351,000 in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.22% of Safeguard Scientifics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,072. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

