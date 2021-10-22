Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 62,300 Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 20.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 641,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 95,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.74 million. Five Star Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

