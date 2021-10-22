Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,101 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in News by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in News by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 7,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

