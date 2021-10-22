Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $102.71 million and $11.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00281300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.