Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Up 3.1%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.91. Approximately 4,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 166,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

