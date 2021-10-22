Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRN opened at $8.25 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.07% of Thorne Healthtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

