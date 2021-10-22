THORChain Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $344.75 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.84 or 0.00017841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.47 or 0.99906546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.03 or 0.06477051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022336 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 225,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

