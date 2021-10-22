The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The York Water were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The York Water in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The York Water in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in The York Water by 127.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in The York Water by 3.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

