The St. Joe (JOE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of The St. Joe stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.86. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,448. The St. Joe has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The St. Joe stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of The St. Joe worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

