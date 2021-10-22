The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Stock Price Down 1%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.12 and last traded at $82.12. 171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

