The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $201.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $212.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $213.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.