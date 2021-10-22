The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $46,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Shares of PNC opened at $216.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $213.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

