The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,418 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mplx were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Mplx by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Mplx’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

