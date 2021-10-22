The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

