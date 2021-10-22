The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 122 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Joint were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Joint by 118.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Joint by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $82.74 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

