The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $628,000 in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 221,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,859,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,241,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 613,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.30. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

