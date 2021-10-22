The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $614,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,819 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 28.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 596,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

