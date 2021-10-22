The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $565,000 Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of TrueBlue worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $31.77 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

