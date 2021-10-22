The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 221,174 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 221,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $64,859,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth about $737,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $953.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.