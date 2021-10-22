The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,450 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

