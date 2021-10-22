The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,179 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 7.3% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

