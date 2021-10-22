The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPG stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

