The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.39. 61,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $364.85. The firm has a market cap of $383.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

