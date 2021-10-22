The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $11.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.12 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $11.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $58.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 billion to $58.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $198,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $407.59. 2,144,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,360. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.27 and a 200-day moving average of $375.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

