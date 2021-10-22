The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $595.00 Price Target

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $595.00 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $653.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $289.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $654.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

