The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $22.93 on Friday. The Gap has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after buying an additional 358,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.