The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,124,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 333,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,936. The company has a market cap of $233.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.